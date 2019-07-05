What to Know Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed Tuesday eveningwith some severe cells bringing heavy rain and wind

Storm activity is expected to move out by midnight, Storm Team 4 says; expect highs in the mid-to-upper 80s for much of the week

Right now, the Fourth of July looks to stay dry, hot and humid; conditions turn more unsettled to close out the work week

While the booms in the sky Thursday night brought "ooohs" and "ahhs," some possibly coming into the area Friday afternoon are likely to bring some "oh no's."

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to hit the region during the early to mid afternoon Friday, bringing some wet weather to the holiday weekend. The storms are more than likely going to be further west than the city, Storm Team 4 says, and will bring showers and thunderstorms to some areas further inland.

Before the storms move in, Friday looks to be dry and humid with cloudy skies in the morning, giving way to more sun as the day goes on. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s, according to Storm Team 4, but adding in the higher humidity will make for some slightly uncomfortable conditions through the afternoon.

But once the rain moves in, it seems like the nasty weather will linger for at least one more day. After clearing up briefly for Friday evening and night, the rain returns in full force Saturday. The whole region should expect to see showers for most of the day, with flash flooding and thunderstorms possible (if not likely) for all five boroughs, New Jersey and up into Westchester and Connecticut.

Temperatures won't change much despite the rain, with Storm Team 4 predicting it will remain in the mid 80s.

The storms should move out though, with only a few lingering showers still in the area for Sunday morning. The holiday weekend will be salvaged and end on a high note, says Storm Team 4, with sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 80s.

And while most people are probably dreading going back to work come Monday, the weather looks to be good for most the week. With the exception of a few thunderstorms coming in on Thursday, every day looks to be in the 80s with sunny skies.

Track the rain with our interactive radar below.