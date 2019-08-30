Man Shot and Killed by Officer in Jamaica Queens: NYPD

A man has died after police shot him early Friday morning in Jamaica, Queens, the NYPD says.

The shooting took place around 2:30 near Brinkerhoff Avenue and 156th Street, according to police. The man was in his 20s but he has not been identified and police didn't immediately provide details of the incident.

No officers were injured in the shooting, an NYPD spokesperson told News 4.

Another shooting took place nearby at Sutphin Boulvevard around 1:50 a.m. where a man was shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition. It wasn't immediately clear if the two shootings are related.

No other information was immediately available.