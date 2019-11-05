Hate Unit Investigating String of Attacks in Brooklyn: NYPD

Police are investigating another string of possible hate attacks against the Jewish community in Brooklyn. Katherine Creag reports.

What to Know Another attack on Hasidic men in Brooklyn was reported last week, according to the NYPD

The report of two individuals knocking over two Jewish men's hats comes as the community gathered in Brooklyn to call for an end to hate

The spike in anti-Semitic hate crimes in the first three quarters of 2019 have alarmed New York City's Jewish population

Police are investigating another string of possible hate attacks against the Jewish community in Brooklyn.

The NYPD says one of the incidents was reported Saturday by a 16-year-old boy who said he was approached by unidentified individual in a dark colored sedan at the corner of 55th Street and 14th Avenue in Borough Park. The person attempted to get the victim to get in the car but the teen fled.

The teen wasn't injured, according to police.

In another incident reported by Boro Park Shomrim, the neighborhood's safety patrol, the victims are seen on surveillance video running away from attackers who jumped out of a vehicle and chased after them near New Utrecht Avenue and 53rd Street.

Jewish Community Gathers for Call to End Hate Attacks

In a response to recent attacks on Hasidic men in Brooklyn, Jews came together to rally against the rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes as they celebrates the Jewish New Year. NBC New York’s Ida Siegal reports. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019)

Last Friday, a victim was nearly pinned by a vehicle which fled after an occupant punched the victim near 48th Street in the same neighborhood, according to Boro Park Shomrim. Another person was also chased that night on 51st Street.

It's unclear whether any of the incidents are related.

The attacks have left people in the community perplexed and angry, wondering why they’re being victimized.

"We will never tolerate hate in our city in any form. The NYPD has the largest Hate Crime Task Force in the country comprised of the best hate crime investigators that work tirelessly with our patrol officers, detective squads, and community leaders to vigorously investigate every reported hate crime," the NYPD said in a statement.

The investigation remains on going by NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force, police said.

The spike in anti-Semitic hate crimes in the first three quarters of 2019 have alarmed New York City's Jewish population, which is the largest in the country.

Search for Suspects in Brooklyn Attack on Hasidic Man