Possible Body Discovered in Brooklyn Backyard

Police in Bushwick are looking in a backyard after receiving a tip that a body may have been buried there. A cadaver dog has been called to the scene to positively identify any remains found. NBC 4 New York's Ray Villeda reports.

Police were called to a scene behind a Brooklyn building where a body may have been buried in a backyard grave.

Cops received a tip from a 9-1-1 caller Monday that a body could possibly be buried behind a home on Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick, law enforcement sources said. Officers taped off an area around 816 Knickerbocker Avenue Monday evening.

Officers were focused on a mound of dirt in the back of the apartment building, police sources said. A K-9 unit was spotted at the scene, but it is not clear if it was also a cadaver dog. A cadaver dog is needed to positively identify any buried human remains before proceeding. If a human corpse is found, then an archeologist from the medical examiner’s office would be called in and a dig could begin.

Police were also seen examining an alley adjacent to the building that leads to the backyard.

Residents of the building were asked by cops if they noticed any suspicious around the building recently.