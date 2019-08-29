Port Authority Workers Rescue Kitten From Lincoln Tunnel

The Lincoln Tunnel may have a catwalk but this cat didn't belong there.
A driver who spotted a small black and white cat trapped in the busy tunnel on Wednesday alerted Port Authority officials and they came to its rescue, The Daily Voice first reported.
Two workers traveled down the 1.5-mile-long tunnel and found the feline about 400 feet from the Manhattan exit, the report said.
The stray cat was taken to New Jersey Humane Society and he was named Abe.
He'll be examined and vaccinated before being cleared for adoption.