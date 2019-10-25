Three Port Authority police officers are being treated for injuries after a violent struggle at the Holland Tunnel with a suspect wanted for sexual assault and past assaults against law enforcement.

According to law enforcement sources, Port Authority police tried to stop a person wanted on multiple warrants on the New Jersey side of the Holland Tunnel.

The suspect, identified as Donovan Ferril, 41, of Jamaica Station, sped off into the tunnel, the sources said.

But before he could exit, police on the New York side of the tunnel blocked off the roadway and were able to stop his vehicle.

Ferril, described by the sources as a large individual, got out of the car and tried to flee.

Police tackled him, the sources said, and a struggle ensued, during which he head-butted a police car window and smashed it before officers could restrain him.

Three officers suffered what were described as minor injuries and were sent to local hospitals in New York.

The suspect -- wanted on a sexual assault warrant in New York and a warrant in New Jersey for aggravated assault on a police officer with a weapon -- was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The sources said he was also found to be in possession of drugs.

Inbound traffic at the tunnel was moving at a crawl well after the incident.

For the latest transit updates, follow the list below: