Mysterious White Powder Sparks Scare at Port Authority

What to Know Mysterious white powder sparked a brief scare and partial shutdown at Port Authority Bus Terminal

Guardsmen were seen roping off exits and entrances and corralling commuters into a designated area inside the terminal

The area that was shut down was reopened to regular pedestrian traffic in about an hour as the substance was deemed non-hazardous

A mysterious white powder sparked a brief scare and partial shutdown at Port Authority Bus Terminal Wednesday morning, but authorities said within about an hour that it had been deemed non-hazardous.

The NYPD says it received a call around 9 a.m. some suspicious powder outside the terminal. News 4 obtained a photo of some lines of powder next to the entrance, though it's not clear if it's the powder in question. Shortly after 10 a.m., an NYPD spokesman tweeted, "The earlier suspicious substance at the Port Authority subway station has been deemed non-hazardous."

The area is in the process of being reopened to normal pedestrian traffic. Earlier, guardsmen were seen roping off exits and entrances and corralling commuters into a designated area inside the terminal as they investigated.

The Eighth Avenue south pedestrian entrance was blocked for a time, as was subway access to the mezzanine level. Bus traffic into and out of the terminal is not affected, but the MTA reported its buses were experiencing delays in the area because of the police activity.

One man reported that he was taking refuge in a Starbucks and told that he "might be stuck here for awhile."

The crowds seemed orderly, and the guardsmen appeared calm as they attended to the scene.