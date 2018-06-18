A New Jersey woman tried to kidnap a girl at the Port Authority Bus Terminal last Friday, then punched the girl's older sister in the face when she tried to stop the woman, the Port Authority says.

The sisters were walking toward their bus in the terminal on June 15 when 39-year-old Rosanna Diaz allegedly tried to snatch the younger girl, according to the Port Authority, scratching the girl's right arm.

The girl managed to break free and ran, and the older sister jumped in to try to stop Diaz, officials said. Diaz allegedly punched the older sister in the face and hit her repeatedly with her purse.

A Port Authority police officer arrived and arrested Diaz.

Diaz is facing charges of attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault and endangering the welfare of a child. It wasn't clear if she had an attorney.