What to Know More than a dozen people were injured when a bus crashed approaching Terminal B at Newark Liberty International Airport, Port Authority says

The wreck closed access to level 2 and 3 at Terminal B at the airport, but have since reopened

Delays are building in the area and travelers are urged to leave extra time if catching a flight Friday morning

More than a dozen people are injured after an employee shuttle bus crashed while approaching Terminal B at Newark Liberty International Airport, Port Authority says.

The exact number people injured in the crash, which happened at around 5:30 a.m. Friday, wasn't immediately clear, but officials say none of the injuries are life-threatening. The wreck closed access to level 2 and 3 at Terminal B, but both levels reopened around 7 a.m.

Officials say the bus may have struck a concrete divider as it heading to the terminal. Delays are building in the area and travelers are urged to leave extra time if catching a flight Friday morning.

Vehicles were being diverted to level one. Port Authority says disruptions to operations at the airport were minimal.

EMS and Port Authority officials are on scene. The investigation is ongoing.