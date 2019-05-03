More Than a Dozen Hurt When Bus Crashes at Newark Airport: Port Authority - NBC New York
BREAKING: 
12 Hurt in Bus Crash at Newark Airport
logo_nyc_2x

More Than a Dozen Hurt When Bus Crashes at Newark Airport: Port Authority

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    More Than a Dozen Hurt When Bus Crashes at Newark Airport: Port Authority
    News 4

    What to Know

    • More than a dozen people were injured when a bus crashed approaching Terminal B at Newark Liberty International Airport, Port Authority says

    • The wreck closed access to level 2 and 3 at Terminal B at the airport, but have since reopened

    • Delays are building in the area and travelers are urged to leave extra time if catching a flight Friday morning

    More than a dozen people are injured after an employee shuttle bus crashed while approaching Terminal B at Newark Liberty International Airport, Port Authority says. 

    The exact number people injured in the crash, which happened at around 5:30 a.m. Friday, wasn't immediately clear, but officials say none of the injuries are life-threatening. The wreck closed access to level 2 and 3 at Terminal B, but both levels reopened around 7 a.m. 

    Officials say the bus may have struck a concrete divider as it heading to the terminal. Delays are building in the area and travelers are urged to leave extra time if catching a flight Friday morning. 

    Vehicles were being diverted to level one. Port Authority says disruptions to operations at the airport were minimal. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    EMS and Port Authority officials are on scene. The investigation is ongoing. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us