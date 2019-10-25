What to Know An adult film actress whose recent private tour of NYPD headquarters caused controversy has apologized for visiting police headquarters

An adult film actress whose recent private tour of NYPD headquarters caused controversy has apologized for visiting police headquarters last week.

German actress Annina Ucatis took to Instagram Friday to say that an NYPD official had no prior knowledge of her career before allowing her to visit the headquarters.

"I am a huge fan of NYC and law enforcement and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or embarrassment this has caused," she said.

On Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio shared that he was upset about the revelations that Ucatis got a private, behind-the-scenes tour of police headquarters.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said, "I don't like what I hear. I don't know how on earth it could've happened."

Ucatis bragged on Instagram about the Oct. 14 tour, posting photos and videos from secure areas where photography isn't normally allowed.

The New York Post brought them to light Tuesday.

Ucatis' posts show her in the department's Real Time Crime Center and outside the office of Commissioner James O'Neill, who wasn't there. Both areas have restricted access.

First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker previously said he only learned of the visit Wednesday. He says the department "will get to the bottom of it."