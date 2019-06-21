Nobody has seen or heard from 29-year-old Desmond Amofah, better known as Etika, since he posted a video apologizing to people he believes he has let down.NBC 4 New York's Natalie Pasquarella reports.

A popular YouTube personality and gamer from Brooklyn has gone missing — and a video he posted before disappearing has family and friends worried.

Desmond Amofah, better known as Etika, published an 8-minute video online apologizing to people he felt he has let down.

Police sources say Amofah has a history with mental illness who has been hospitalized in the past, and could be a danger to himself.

Nobody has been in contact with Amofah since 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The 29-year-old posted similar kind of content online before. In April, police were called after Amofah posted some disturbing tweets.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit tips on the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM.