Popular Smorgasburg Food Market Announces 2018 Return Dates

Published at 10:21 AM EST on Mar 5, 2018

    Smorgasburg — the popular annual food market in Brooklyn — announced the 2018 return dates for its outdoor markets.

    This year, Smorgasburg will come back to East River State Park in Williamsburg on Saturday, March 31 and to Prospect Park’s Breeze Hill on Sunday, April 1, according to Time Out.

    The announcement came less than a week after the organization said it will not host its SoHo outpost, Smorg Square, which debuted last year, Time Out reports.

    Smorgasburg is the largest weekly open-air food market in the country. It attracts between 20,000 and 30,000 people to Brooklyn each weekend and about 100 local food vendors. The market is open from April through October.

