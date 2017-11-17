Joelle Garguilo heads to Artichoke Basille's Pizza in the West Village to talk about their new show on Cooking Channel, and make some world famous pizza. (Published Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2014)

The wildly popular New York pizza chain Artichoke Basille’s is making its way across the Hudson River.

The company has signed a contract with local developers Premal and Leela Shanghvi to open not one, but five New Jersey locations.

The new eateries will be in Hoboken, Jersey City, Princeton, New Brunswick and Newark.

If you haven’t heard of Artichoke Basille’s, there’s a good chance you’ve seen one of their famous artichoke pizzas on your Instagram feed. The hearty pie features artichoke hearts, spinach, a white cream sauce and mozzarella.

Cousins Francis Garcia and Sal Basille opened the pizzeria, known for its artisan pies, less than 10 years ago.

It has since landed on many lists of the region’s, and America’s, best pizzerias, including this recent one.

Artichoke Basille’s currently has 12 locations; Ten in New York, one in California and one in Miami.

“We’ve always been huge fans of Artichoke Basille’s Pizza,” Premal said. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to bring their creative take on New York pizza to New Jersey.”

The pizzerias are expected to open in late 2018.