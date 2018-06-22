Free Pop-Up Spa Opens in Long Island City

Loosen up at a new pop-up spa at Flux Factory (in Long Island City), completely free to use, for this weekend only.

Need a place to sit back, relax, and enjoy the weekend? How does a free spa day sound?

A new pop-up spa at Flux Factory in Long Island City, will be free this weekend. The installation, called "One Spa on a Time," includes a sauna, tanning bed, indoor/outdoor showers, a cafeteria and fantasy lounge.

Guests can also take part in a dance-aoke, brunch, yoga, and more.

All that is asked is that guests wear robes, loungewear, or swimsuits during your time in the sauna and at special events.

RSVP to the event and check out their schedule of activities for the weekend.