A new pop-up museum dedicated entirely to pizza will soon hit New York City.

The Museum of Pizza will feature immersive pizza-inspired rooms -- like a pizza art gallery, cheese cave, pizza beach, and pizza meditation -- as well as exclusive film screenings.

While pizza may be one of the undisputed champions of food, the museum is dedicated to more than just eating.



"Pizza is more than a food, it’s a cultural phenomenon," said Kareem Rahma, Founder of The Museum of Pizza. "With The Museum of Pizza, we’re combining our passion for storytelling and pop culture to fuel discovery, friendship, art, music, and selfies. Lots of selfies."

Tickets for the pop-up are currently on sale, and a portion of every ticket sale will be donated by the Museum to provide a free meal for a family in need.

The Museum of Pizza will run from October 13 through October 28.

