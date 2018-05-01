New York City Pop-Up Food Market Favorites Set to Return This Spring Season - NBC New York
New York City Pop-Up Food Market Favorites Set to Return This Spring Season

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • Broadway Bites and Mad. Sq. Eats, local pop-up food market favorites, will return for the spring season

    • Broadway Bites will open up Wednesday, while Mad. Sq. Eats will open Saturday

    • For a complete list of vendors and locations, visit www.urbanspacenyc.com

    New Yorkers know that springtime in the city means that outdoor markets will soon be popping up.

    Broadway Bites and Mad. Sq. Eats, local pop-up food market favorites, will return for the spring season.

    Broadway Bites, in association with 34th Street Partnership, will return Wednesday to Greenley Square and will showcase 29 vendors this spring season, including Domo Taco, Melt and Empanada Papa.

    Mad. Sq. Eats will open Saturday at Worth Square. The market, which is operated in partnership with Madison Square Park Conservancy, will feature 25 vendors, including Truffleist, Gotham Poke, Bao by Kaya and the London-born newcomer Burger & Lobster.

    For a complete list of vendors and locations, visit www.urbanspacenyc.com.

