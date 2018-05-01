What to Know Broadway Bites and Mad. Sq. Eats, local pop-up food market favorites, will return for the spring season

New Yorkers know that springtime in the city means that outdoor markets will soon be popping up.

Broadway Bites and Mad. Sq. Eats, local pop-up food market favorites, will return for the spring season.

Broadway Bites, in association with 34th Street Partnership, will return Wednesday to Greenley Square and will showcase 29 vendors this spring season, including Domo Taco, Melt and Empanada Papa.

Mad. Sq. Eats will open Saturday at Worth Square. The market, which is operated in partnership with Madison Square Park Conservancy, will feature 25 vendors, including Truffleist, Gotham Poke, Bao by Kaya and the London-born newcomer Burger & Lobster.

