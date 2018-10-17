What to Know Despite a negative favorability rating, U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez leads senate hopeful Bob Hugin among New Jersey likely voters, a poll says

New Jersey likely voters give Menendez a 36-52 percent favorability rating, according to a Quinnipiac University Poll

Despite his rating, the Democratic incumbent, leads Hugin, an ex-pharmaceutical executive and Republican, 51-44 among likely voters

Despite a negative favorability rating, U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez leads senate hopeful Bob Hugin among New Jersey likely voters, a Quinnipiac University Poll reveals.

New Jersey likely voters give Menendez a 36-52 percent favorability rating.

Meanwhile, Hugin gets a positive 39-30 percent favorability rating, with 28 percent not hearing enough about him to form an opinion.

However, despite the grim favorability rating, Menendez, the Democratic incumbent, leads Hugin, a former pharmaceutical executive and Republican challenger, 51-44 among likely voters, with 5 percent of likely voters remaining undecided.

Ten percent of voters surveyed who did not name a candidate, say they could change their mind by Election Day.

The poll reveals that women and non-white voters remain the key demographics to Menendez’ support given that women back him 56-38 percent, while men are divided with 51 percent backing Hugin and 46 percent supporting Menendez.

"Support from women remains key to Sen. Robert Menendez' standing in this race as his favorability rating is stuck deep underwater," said Mary Snow, polling analyst for the Quinnipiac University Poll.

Among non-white voters, Menendez leads 63-28, while 52 percent of white voters support Hugin and 46 percent back Menendez.

Additionally, Republicans back Hugin 96-2, while Democrats supports Menendez 92-6. The poll also reveals that independent voters tip the scale in Hugin’s favor 51-44.

"The question for Bob Hugin is: can he win over those voters who say they are undecided or are backing Menendez and indicate they may change their mind? It will come down to how he defines himself in these last few weeks before Election Day as nearly 30 percent of voters say they haven't heard enough about him to form an opinion of him," Snow said.