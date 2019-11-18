Police to Give Update About Investigation of Missing Waterbury, Conn. Woman

Police are expected to give an update on Monday afternoon about the investigation of a woman who was last seen last week and has been reported missing from Waterbury.

Authorities said 26-year-old Janet Avalo-Alvarez hasn't been seen or heard from since 10:30 p.m. last Tuesday.

She is around 5-feet-1 and weighs between 150 and 160 pounds. Police said she has no known known medical issues.

Avalo-Alvarez was last seen at La Guakara Taina Bar in Waterbury. Her car was left parked in the back of the building.

Detectives are also looking to find and speak with Avalo-Alvarez's boyfriend, 32-year-old Alfredo Peguero-Gomez, about the investigation. Police have not named him as a suspect.

Peguero-Gomez and Avalo-Alvarez are in a dating relationship and live together, police said. He is also a co-owner/operator of the La Guakara Taina Bar.

Officers said they have executed search warrants at La Guakara Taina Bar in Waterbury, the Nissan Altima belonging to Avalo-Alvarez and the residence on Ayers Street in Waterbury that Peguero-Gomez and Avalo-Alvarez share.

Avalo-Alvarez's family said they are just desperate to know where she is.

"The social media attention, whatever, and she just don't want to show up because she know know what she create. The best thing is to come back to us," Avalo-Alvarez's brother Randy said.

Her family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to finding either of them.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alvalo-Alvarez or Peguero-Gomez should call Waterbury Police Detectives at ‪(203) 574-6941.

Police are expected to give their update around 2:30 p.m.