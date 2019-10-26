What to Know Police opened fire on two dogs running loose in Queens, the NYPD said

Police opened fire on two dogs running loose in Queens, the NYPD said.

Officers were in the Lindenwood neighborhood responding to reports that a 63-year-old woman was bitten by a pit bull Saturday morning, according to police.

When officers responded to the area, they saw two dogs roaming off leash near 149th Avenue and 79th Streeet.

The NYPD said one of the pit bulls charged and that was when an officer opened fire, striking the animal in the mouth.

It is not clear if either of the dogs were involved in the original attack.

Both officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation, the NYPD said.

The victim, the NYPD said, was bitten on her leg and is expected to survive.