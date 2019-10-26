Police Shoot Unleashed Pit Bull in Queens Street: NYPD - NBC New York
Police Shoot Unleashed Pit Bull in Queens Street: NYPD

Police say the dog ran towards them, prompting the officer to shoot the animal

Published 48 minutes ago

    Sam Musovic

    What to Know

    • Police opened fire on two dogs running loose in Queens, the NYPD said

    • The NYPD said one of the pit bulls charged and that was when an officer opened fire, striking the animal in the mouth

    • Both officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation, the NYPD said

    Police opened fire on two dogs running loose in Queens, the NYPD said.

    Officers were in the Lindenwood neighborhood responding to reports that a 63-year-old woman was bitten by a pit bull Saturday morning, according to police. 

    When officers responded to the area, they saw two dogs roaming off leash near 149th Avenue and 79th Streeet. 

    The NYPD said one of the pit bulls charged and that was when an officer opened fire, striking the animal in the mouth. 

    It is not clear if either of the dogs were involved in the original attack.

    Both officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation, the NYPD said.

    The victim, the NYPD said, was bitten on her leg and is expected to survive.

