Police in Brooklyn are searching for a man they say stalked a woman and then tried to rape her. Lori Bordonaro reports from Williamsburg

What to Know Police in Brooklyn are searching for a suspect they say attempted to rape a woman in Williamsburg earlier this week

According to authorities, the man followed a 42-year-old home health aide into the building where she works on South 10th Street Monday

The suspect is described as being about 5’9” and 160 pounds; Police say he was wearing a hat and messenger bag

Police in Brooklyn are searching for a suspect they say attempted to rape a woman in Williamsburg earlier this week.

According to authorities, the man followed a 42-year-old home health aide into the building where she works on South 10th Street Monday morning.

“The door was open and he pushed me in and closed the door,” the alleged victim told NBC 4 New York in Spanish, adding that the suspect grabbed her by the neck and touched her.

However, she was able to fight her alleged attacker off.

The suspect is described as being about 5’9” and 160 pounds.

Police say he was wearing a hat and messenger bag.

On Friday, the alleged victim was on her way to tell her work agency about the frightening ordeal, saying that moving on, she’ll be looking over her shoulder.