NYPD: Teen Robbers in Greenwich Village Slash Victim in Face

Police are searching for two men who allegedly slashed a man in Greenwich Village as they robbed him over the weekend.

Two young men in their teens allegedly approached the 37-year-old victim in front of 130 Barrow St. Sunday evening and, taking out a knife, cut him above his eye, police said.

They then ran off with $100 from the man’s wallet and his cellphone, police said.

The suspects are described as about 16 to 19 years old and about 5-feet-6. They were last seen wearing dark clothing.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).