What to Know Tainted cocaine is suspected in multiple apparent overdose deaths in Yonkers and the Bronx, police say.

The Yonkers Police Department said it is investigating two recent apparent overdose incidents in the City of Yonkers

Yonkers Police say they are also aware over additional apparent ODs in Woodlawn section of Bronx

The Yonkers Police Department said it is investigating two recent apparent overdose incidents in the City of Yonkers and are aware of three additional apparent overdose incidents in the Woodlawn section of the Bronx.

Police say the incidents may be connected to the same source of tainted cocaine, adding that all five incidents resulted in the deaths of the victims.

The Yonkers incidents include a 38-year-old male who passed away on Hildreth Place on Friday and a 40-year-old male who passed away on King Avenue on Saturday, according to police.

The Yonkers Police Major Case Squad and Narcotics Unit, the NYPD and local law enforcement resources, are investigating the deaths and working to identify and apprehend the person or persons responsible for distributing the alleged cocaine.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the Yonkers Police Narcotics Unit at (914) 377-TIPS.