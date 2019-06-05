Police Swarm NYU Medical Center After Receiving Unfounded Report of Person With Possible Gun - NBC New York
Police Swarm NYU Medical Center After Receiving Unfounded Report of Person With Possible Gun

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Police swarmed NYU Medical Center on the East Side of Manhattan after a single report of person with a possible gun Wednesday morning

    • Although there wass no indication that any shots being fired or any threats, police conducted a sweep of the building as a precaution

    • The report ended up being unfounded and the lockdown was subsequently lifted

    Police swarmed NYU Medical Center on the East Side of Manhattan after receiving a single report of person with a possible gun Wednesday morning — a report that ended up being unfounded.

    Although there was no indication that any shots being fired or any threats, police conducted a sweep of the building as a precaution.

    According to an NYU Langone Health alert sent at around shortly before 11 a.m., security and NYPD were investigating an unconfirmed report of a "suspicious person" who possibly had a firearm.

    The lockdown took place in the Smilow Building of the medical complex.

    The report ended up being unfounded and the lockdown was subsequently lifted, according to a follow up alert the hospital.

