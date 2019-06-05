What to Know Police swarmed NYU Medical Center on the East Side of Manhattan after a single report of person with a possible gun Wednesday morning

Police swarmed NYU Medical Center on the East Side of Manhattan after receiving a single report of person with a possible gun Wednesday morning — a report that ended up being unfounded.

Although there was no indication that any shots being fired or any threats, police conducted a sweep of the building as a precaution.

According to an NYU Langone Health alert sent at around shortly before 11 a.m., security and NYPD were investigating an unconfirmed report of a "suspicious person" who possibly had a firearm.

The lockdown took place in the Smilow Building of the medical complex.

The report ended up being unfounded and the lockdown was subsequently lifted, according to a follow up alert the hospital.