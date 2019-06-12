What to Know
Police swarmed the corner of 6th Avenue and West 48th Street in the heart of Midtown after a mysterious cage appeared Wednesday morning
The cage on the corner, right in front of the Fox News Studios, contained what appeared to be a mannequin with the sign "No Kids in Cages"
Nearly a dozen NYPD officers responded to the scene
Police swarmed the corner of 6th Avenue and West 48th Street in the heart of Midtown, where a cage appeared on the street corner Wednesday morning.
The cage, which was chained to a street sign, appeared right in front of the Fox News Studios and contained what appeared to be a small mannequin with the sign "No Kids in Cages."
Nearly a dozen NYPD officers responded to the scene. The chain was cut and police covered the cage as they continue to work to find out who placed it there.