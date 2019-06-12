'No Kids in Cages': Police Swarm Midtown Corner After Mysterious Cage Appears Chained to Street Sign - NBC New York
'No Kids in Cages': Police Swarm Midtown Corner After Mysterious Cage Appears Chained to Street Sign

Published 34 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Police swarmed the corner of 6th Avenue and West 48th Street in the heart of Midtown after a mysterious cage appeared Wednesday morning

    • The cage on the corner, right in front of the Fox News Studios, contained what appeared to be a mannequin with the sign "No Kids in Cages"

    • Nearly a dozen NYPD officers responded to the scene

    Police swarmed the corner of 6th Avenue and West 48th Street in the heart of Midtown, where a cage appeared on the street corner Wednesday morning. 

    The cage, which was chained to a street sign, appeared right in front of the Fox News Studios and contained what appeared to be a small mannequin with the sign "No Kids in Cages."

    Nearly a dozen NYPD officers responded to the scene. The chain was cut and police covered the cage as they continue to work to find out who placed it there. 

