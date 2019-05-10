A giant safe mysteriously popped up on a street in Manhattan Friday morning. Chopper 4 was over the scene. (Published 7 minutes ago)

It was an unusual sight in Midtown as police responded to a massive, seemingly abandoned safe on the corner of 5th Avenue and 47th Friday morning after a 911 call reported it as suspicious.

It turns out the 4,000 pound safe was being transported, but because of parking restrictions it was left on the corner, according to its owner, Mike.

The safe's owner was at the scene and said he was transporting the massive safe, something he does regularly. However, because of parking restrictions on parking at 47th Street the trucksometimes unloads and loads its contents on the corner because they don’t want to get a ticket.

The call prompted such a police response that even the Emergency Service Unit were also on scene to open the safe, according to police sources.

The initial 911 call said it was smoking and sparking, but authorities said there was no evidence of any explosives. However, as a precaution they are opened the safe and found it empty.

Police sources say it is possible the person that called was angry that the safe was left on the corner.

Citizen App video shows authorities taping off the immediate area surrounding the safe as they tried to make sense of what was taking place and what exactly was inside the safe that was as high as a full-grown adult.

The area where the safe was found is known as the "Diamond District" — a portion of midtown populated by jewelry stores.