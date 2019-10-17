Police shot and killed a suspect near Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the situation say.

It's not immediately clear what led to the shooting on East 211th Street and Bainbridge Avenue in Norwood just before 3 p.m. on Thursday. A law enforcement source tells NBC New York the incident began as a traffic stop.

The scene is just a few blocks from the gates of the Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy.

The suspect was shot and rushed to a hospital, where he died. There were no other reports of injuries.

The NYPD is advising motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.