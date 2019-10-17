Sources: Suspect Shot and Killed By Police Near Bronx Cemetery - NBC New York
Sources: Suspect Shot and Killed By Police Near Bronx Cemetery

By Myles Miller and Marc Santia

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    Police shot and killed a suspect near Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, a law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the situation say. 

    It's not immediately clear what led to the shooting on East 211th Street and Bainbridge Avenue in Norwood just before 3 p.m. on Thursday. A law enforcement source tells NBC New York the incident began as a traffic stop.

    The scene is just a few blocks from the gates of the Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy.

    The suspect was shot and rushed to a hospital, where he died. There were no other reports of injuries. 

    The NYPD is advising motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area. 

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

