New York State Police Confirm Officer-Involved Shooting on Interstate 84

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    New York State Police Confirm Officer-Involved Shooting on Interstate 84
    What to Know

    • There was a police-involved shooting on Interstate 84 in the Orange County town of Montgomery Thursday morning, officials said

    • New York State Police confirmed the shooting but did not release additional information ahead of a planned news briefing later Thursday

    • The shooting shut down the westbound lanes of the highway between Routes 747 and 208, leading to major traffic backups

    New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 84 in Orange County Thursday, but few other details were immediately available. 

    A news briefing is expected later Thursday. 

    According to the Times Herald Record, the shooting shut down the westbound lanes of the highway between Routes 747 and 208 before 7 a.m., leading to major traffic backups.

    No other details were immediately available. 

