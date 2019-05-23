What to Know There was a police-involved shooting on Interstate 84 in the Orange County town of Montgomery Thursday morning, officials said

New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 84 in Orange County Thursday, but few other details were immediately available.

A news briefing is expected later Thursday.

According to the Times Herald Record, the shooting shut down the westbound lanes of the highway between Routes 747 and 208 before 7 a.m., leading to major traffic backups.

No other details were immediately available.

