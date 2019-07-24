New Jersey Attorney General Probes Mystery Deadly Police Shooting in Asbury Park - NBC New York
New Jersey Attorney General Probes Mystery Deadly Police Shooting in Asbury Park

Published 6 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A person was shot and killed by police in Asbury Park, New Jersey, late Tuesday, authorities said

    • The names of the civilian and officer were being withheld Wednesday morning, as were details on the circumstances of the case

    • NJ's attorney general said his Shooting Responses Task Force is investigating

    New Jersey's attorney general says his office is investigating a deadly police shooting in Asbury Park, but Gurbir Grewal released no information on the civilian shot or the officer involved in the case. 

    Grewal says his Shooting Response Task Force is looking into the late Tuesday shooting on Seventh Avenue in the Jersey Shore town. A law enacted in January mandates investigations by the attorney general's office in such cases. 

    No details on the circumstances of the deadly fray were released. The investigation is ongoing. 

