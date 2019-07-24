Officials say a civilian was killed by a police officer in a shooting in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The state's attorney general office is investigating the incident which occurred late Tuesday night on 7th Avenue.

New Jersey's attorney general says his office is investigating a deadly police shooting in Asbury Park, but Gurbir Grewal released no information on the civilian shot or the officer involved in the case.

Grewal says his Shooting Response Task Force is looking into the late Tuesday shooting on Seventh Avenue in the Jersey Shore town. A law enacted in January mandates investigations by the attorney general's office in such cases.

No details on the circumstances of the deadly fray were released. The investigation is ongoing.