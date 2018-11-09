A dog attack in New Jersey left at least one person injured and the canine dead from a gunshot to the head. The incident happened Friday morning in an apartment complex in Hasbrouck Heights.

The pitbull allegedly attacked as it was being taken out by its owner, according to a neighbor.

When the authorities arrived, they shot the dog when it became aggressive toward them.

In an interview with our sister station Telemundo 47, a neighbor said that she had pleasant interactions with the pitbull adding that the dog jumped on her many times in a friendly manner.

At the scene, blood could be seen on the floor and walls.

In photos shared by the victim’s father, Guido De Castro, with NBC 4 and Telemundo 47, bloodied, open wounds can be seen on the victim’s arm. Another photo shows the sweater the victim was wearing during the attack — a portion of one of the sleeves missing, presumably where the allegedly bit the teen.

De Castro, who is the super of the building says that only small dogs are allowed in the building, adding that there have been complains on the dog that carried the attack.

It’s unclear what prompted the attack.