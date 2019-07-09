Police Share Hilarious House Demolition ‘Don’t’ Out of New Jersey - NBC New York
Police Share Hilarious House Demolition ‘Don’t’ Out of New Jersey

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • The South Brunswick Police Department tweeted out photos Tuesday of a hilarious do-it-yourself demolition job at a warehouse on Georges Road

    • Police say a person, with permits, demolished a building by hooking up a rope to the back of a pickup truck -- which is not allowed

    • Chief of Police Raymond J. Hayducka said the DIY demolition job kicked up dust to a nearby neighborhood; work stop order was issued

    OK -- in this case it worked, but police in New Jersey are saying do not follow suit and demolish a building by hooking up a rope to the back of a pickup truck!

    The South Brunswick Police Department tweeted out photos Tuesday of a hilarious do-it-yourself demolition job at a warehouse on Georges Road.

    "Police, Fire, and Code Enforcement responded to a Georges Road warehouse for a collapsed building Tuesday morning. Officers learned the owner had a permit to demolition the building but was doing it improperly - he hooked a rope to the building and pulled it with his pick up," the tweet read.

    The Chief of Police Raymond J. Hayducka tells NBC 4 New York that the DIY demolition job kicked up dust to a nearby neighborhood.

    He said code enforcement subsequently issued a stop work order.

