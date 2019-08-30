The cocaine was found among different fruits that were set to go to the Hunts Point Market, one of the busiest produce markets in the world. NBC 4 New York’s Erica Byfield reports.

Police discovered more than $10 million worth of cocaine hidden in the roof of a fruit truck near the famed Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx on Thursday.

The Drug Enforcement Agency and New York's Drug Enforcement Task Force had been closely monitoring Abe’s Truck Repair Shop on the corner of Longfellow Avenue and Randall Avenue for a number of days, believing that the mechanic shop was trafficking in more than just vehicles.

On Thursday, agents moved on a car that pulled out from the garage. After pulling it over, officers found two black suitcases filled with 70 bricks of cocaine. As they continued their investigation, they made an even bigger discovery.

After peeling away the top of a refrigerated shipping container on the back of a tractor trailer at the repair shop, agents found more than 70 kilograms of the white powdery drug — with a street value of more than $10 million, all tucked between papayas coconuts and oregano.

Prosecutors believe all the cocaine was intended to be divided up and sold both in New York City and other parts of the northeast.

The man who was in the car that left the garage, Miguel Marte-Veras, was arrested and faces drug trafficking charges. He was set to face a judge in lower Manhattan on Friday.