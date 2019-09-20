What to Know Police on Long Island made a major drug and weapons bust on Friday at a home right across from a local high school

Police on Long Island made a major drug and weapons bust on Friday at a home right across from a local high school.

Suffolk County cops raided a Bay Shore home just before 7 a.m. after getting tips from members of the community that illegal activity was going on in the house on Grace Street — just 11 feet from Bay Shore High School.

Detectives found more than a kilogram of crack cocaine and several ounces of cocaine powder, in addition to $16,000 in cash at the house, police said. There were also two weapons recovered — a 12-gauge shotgun and a .38-caliber revolver, along with ammunition.

Police also seized tools used to manufacture and prepare narcotics.

Two people were arrested and charged for their role in the sting. Remon Gibson, 38, faces multiple drug and firearm charges, in addition to child endangerment charges. Maudene Bean, 40, also faces child endangerment charges after two of her and Gibson’s children were inside the house at the time of the police raid. The children were turned over to relatives after Gibson and Bean were placed under arrest. Information regarding attorneys for the pair was not immediately available.

Gibson is set to be arraigned on Saturday, while Bean was released on bail.