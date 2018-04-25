Police have identified a person of interest in connection with a fire that destroyed a vacant, one-story house in New York.

NY Home Arson May Be Linked to Second Fire

Police have identified a person of interest in connection with a fire that destroyed a vacant, one-story house in New Jersey.

The home on Decatur Avenue was boarded up after it was deliberately torched on April 2, the Ramapo Police Department said.

On Monday, the department released surveillance footage of a man they have identified as a person of interest in connection with the arson.

The family that lived in the home for 15 years recently moved to a rental with their 10 children following a dispute with the city over the placement of a cell phone utility pole.

“I coming out in the morning and I smell like a fire,” neighbor Abe Leibovitz said, describing the father as “very gentle, very nice.”

Police believe the Decatur Avenue fire may be connected to a fire in a vacant building in nearby Spring Valley on April 13.

Neighbors who saw the surveillance video didn’t recognize the walking man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ramapo Police Department Investigations Division at 845-357-2400.