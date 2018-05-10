Suffolk County Police are looking for a sharp dresser with what they allege is a habit of passing fake $100 bills around Long Island.

The man used counterfeit bills at a Mandees in Shirley on April 9 and at a Subway and a Rite Aid in Islandia on April 16, police said in a statement Thursday.

Surveillance video from one of the locations shows the suspect in what appears to be a well-tailored suit. Authorities described him as a black male in his 30s with light complexion, about 6'2", 220 pounds, with a bald head and beard.

He was seen leaving the Rite Aid location in a black four-door Audi sedan.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for the man's arrest. People can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.





