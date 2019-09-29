Police Seek Missing NY Man After Woman Found Dead in Car

What to Know Police are searching for a Poughkeepsie man in connection with the death of a woman found dead at Bear Mountain State Park

Police are searching for a Poughkeepsie man in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found inside a car at Bear Mountain State Park.

A 911 caller on Friday evening told Poughkeepsie police his father, George Grogan, had admitted to killing his mother, Audrey Grogan, officials said.

Officers responded to the Grogans' home in the Town of Poughkeepsie after receiving their son's 911 call, but weren’t able to locate either of them, according to police.

On Saturday around 7:30 p.m., a Bear Mountain State Park employee found a vehicle believed to have been driven by George Grogan inside the park, police said.

A woman’s body was found inside the vehicle, according to police. The woman hadn’t yet been identified as of Sunday evening.

Police are now searching for George Grogan in connection with the woman’s death.

There is no current threat to the public, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 845-485-3666.