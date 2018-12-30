What to Know
Police are searching for an 83-year-old Newark man with dementia who was reported missing on Saturday.
Eladio Rivera, who has dementia and diabetes, was last seen in the 400-block of Mt. Prospect Avenue, Newark’s Department of Public Safety said.
Rivera is 5-foot-2, weighs 135 pounds and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, jeans and a black surgical boot on his left foot, the department said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS.