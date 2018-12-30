Police Seek Missing 83-Year-Old Newark Man With Dementia, Diabetes - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Police Seek Missing 83-Year-Old Newark Man With Dementia, Diabetes

Eladio Rivera, who has dementia and diabetes, was last seen in the 400-block of Mt. Prospect Avenue

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Seek Missing 83-Year-Old Newark Man With Dementia, Diabetes
    Newark Department of Public Safety
    Eladio Rivera.

    What to Know

    • Police are searching for an 83-year-old Newark man with dementia who was reported missing on Saturday

    • Eladio Rivera, who has dementia and diabetes, was last seen in the 400-block of Mt. Prospect Avenue

    • Rivera is 5-foot-2, weighs 135 pounds and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, jeans and a black surgical boot

    Police are searching for an 83-year-old Newark man with dementia who was reported missing on Saturday.

    Eladio Rivera, who has dementia and diabetes, was last seen in the 400-block of Mt. Prospect Avenue, Newark’s Department of Public Safety said.

    Rivera is 5-foot-2, weighs 135 pounds and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, jeans and a black surgical boot on his left foot, the department said.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us