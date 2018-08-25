Police Seek Man in Connection With Reality TV Star’s Death

Police Seek Man in Connection With Death of Reality TV Star Found on NYC Sidewalk - NBC New York
Police Seek Man in Connection With Death of Reality TV Star Found on NYC Sidewalk

Published 2 hours ago

    Police have released video of a man wanted in connection with the death of a 26-year-old reality TV star earlier this month.

    Lyric McHenry, who lived in Los Angeles, was found dead on a sidewalk in the Bronx on Aug. 14, the NYPD said.

    She was unresponsive and wearing only underwear and a shirt, but didn’t show any signs of trauma, authorities said at the time. She was reportedly pregnant at the time of her death.

    Police are now searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection with her death.

    It's not clear if she was sexually assaulted, nor were police able to immediately confirm she had drugs in her possession.

    McHenry appeared with Magic Johnson’s son on the show “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills and its spinoff, “EJNYC,” and was a producer on a television show called “The Culture” and a short film called “Downpour Summer,” according to her IMDB page.

    She was the daughter of director and producer Doug McHenry, and graduated from Stanford University in 2016, the New York Times reported.

