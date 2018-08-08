What to Know
A demonstrator threw a beer bottle that struck a police officer in the head during a protest outside a Brooklyn nail salon Monday afternoon, the NYPD said.
Protesters shut down New Red Apple Nails, on Nostrand Avenue in East Flatbush, for the second day in a row on Tuesday after video of a brawl that allegedly stemmed from a botched eyebrow job at the salon last week went viral.
As around 50 demonstrators rallied outside the salon during Monday’s protest at approximately 2:30 p.m., an NYPD detective was struck in the head by a beer bottle thrown from the crowd, police said.
The detective was treated for a contusion at a nearby hospital, the NYPD said. Police have released a photo of the man they believe threw the bottle.
The wild fight broke out in the salon around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Video taken inside the salon shows a worker repeatedly whacking one of her customers with a broom.
One of the customers reportedly refused to pay for an eyebrow job she was unhappy with, leading to an argument that escalated into a fight.
A nail salon worker and one of the customers involved in the brawl both face charges.
Protesters maintain the incident was racially-charged and say they want to see the nail salon shut down for good.