On a mission, demonstrators went from one nail salon to the next upset over the now-viral video of the broomstick melee inside a Brooklyn business. Michael George reports. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018)

What to Know A man threw a beer bottle that struck a police officer during a protest outside a Brooklyn nail salon, the NYPD said

It was the second day of protests outside the salon, which was the site of a brawl that was captured on a now-viral video

The detective was treated for a contusion at a nearby hospital

A demonstrator threw a beer bottle that struck a police officer in the head during a protest outside a Brooklyn nail salon Monday afternoon, the NYPD said.

Protesters shut down New Red Apple Nails, on Nostrand Avenue in East Flatbush, for the second day in a row on Tuesday after video of a brawl that allegedly stemmed from a botched eyebrow job at the salon last week went viral.

As around 50 demonstrators rallied outside the salon during Monday’s protest at approximately 2:30 p.m., an NYPD detective was struck in the head by a beer bottle thrown from the crowd, police said.

The detective was treated for a contusion at a nearby hospital, the NYPD said. Police have released a photo of the man they believe threw the bottle.

The wild fight broke out in the salon around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Video taken inside the salon shows a worker repeatedly whacking one of her customers with a broom.

One of the customers reportedly refused to pay for an eyebrow job she was unhappy with, leading to an argument that escalated into a fight.

A nail salon worker and one of the customers involved in the brawl both face charges.

Protesters maintain the incident was racially-charged and say they want to see the nail salon shut down for good.

