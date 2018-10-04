Police have released photos and surveillance footage of an attacker who raped a woman on her front lawn in Freeport. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police Seek Man Who Raped Woman on Her Front Lawn in NY

What to Know A woman who was walking home early Friday was attacked and raped on her front lawn in Freeport, authorities say

Nassau County police say a stranger attacked the woman, whose age was not known, on her own front lawn at some point around 1:30 a.m.

Police have released photos and surveillance footage of the suspect in the attack

Police have released photos and surveillance footage of an attacker who raped a woman on her front lawn in Freeport.

The 36-year-old woman was walking home from a relative’s house around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 28 when the man hit her in the face and knocked her unconscious, police and her family said.

The suspect police are searching for.

Photo credit: Nassau County Police Department

When the woman regained consciousness, she realized the man was sexually assaulting her, Nassau County police said.

The woman threw a rock at a window in the front of her home in an attempt to get help during the attack, according to police.

“She was walking home from my sister’s house and got here, and that’s when she was attacked,” the woman’s uncle told News 4.

The attacker was last seen near Elm Street and Ray Avenue in Freeport, police said.

He stands at around 5-foot-7 and was last seen wearing a two-toned baseball cap, dark pants and a t-shirt with a graphic design, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244 TIPS, or 911.