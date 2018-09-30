A man snapped photos of a 12-year-old girl before grabbing her buttocks as she walked down the street, police said.

A groper snapped photos of a 12-year-old girl before grabbing her buttocks as she walked down the street, police said.

The girl was walking near West 193rd Street and Jerome Avenue in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx around 5:22 p.m. on Sept. 26 when she noticed the suspect taking photos of her from behind, the NYPD said.

Police are now searching for an approximately 160-pound male standing at 5-foot-5 who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.