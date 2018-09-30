Police Seek Groper Who Allegedly Photographed 12-Year-Old Girl on the Street, Grabbed Her Buttocks - NBC New York
Police Seek Groper Who Allegedly Photographed 12-Year-Old Girl on the Street, Grabbed Her Buttocks

The girl was walking in the Bronx when she noticed the suspect taking photos of her from behind, the NYPD said

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    A groper snapped photos of a 12-year-old girl before grabbing her buttocks as she walked down the street, police said.

    The girl was walking near West 193rd Street and Jerome Avenue in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx around 5:22 p.m. on Sept. 26 when she noticed the suspect taking photos of her from behind, the NYPD said.

    The suspect then ran up to the girl and grabbed her buttocks before fleeing on Jerome Avenue

    Police are now searching for an approximately 160-pound male standing at 5-foot-5 who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

