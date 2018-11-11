Cops Seek Man Who Allegedly Kicked Woman’s Door In, Shot Her

What to Know Police in New Jersey are searching for a man who allegedly kicked in a woman’s door and shot her

Police in New Jersey are searching for a man who allegedly kicked in a woman’s door and shot her.

Erick Majette, 24, of Newark, allegedly kicked in the door of a woman’s home on Sunset Avenue in Newark around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Newark’s Department of Public Safety said.

Majette then allegedly shot the woman, who was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the department.

Police say the woman knew Majette, and is in stable condition.

Police have secured a warrant for Majette’s arrest on charges including burglary, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS.