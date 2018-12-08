Police Seek Man Accused of Punching MTA Worker in the Head

What to Know Police are searching for a man who allegedly punched an MTA worker in the head as he was cleaning a train

The 54-year-old employee was cleaning the inside of a 5 train at the Dyre Avenue station in the Bronx around 12:05 p.m. on Thursday when David Willis, 22, allegedly approached him and started punching him in the head, the NYPD said.

The employee was taken to Montefiore Hospital North, where he was treated for a laceration to his head, police said.

Anyone with information about Willis’ whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.