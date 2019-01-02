Police Seek Info About Neglected, Abused Dog Found in Queens - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Police Seek Info About Neglected, Abused Dog Found in Queens

The Boxer was found in Queens on Dec. 13, the NYPD said

Published 19 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Seek Info About Neglected, Abused Dog Found in Queens
    NYPD

    What to Know

    • Police are seeking information about a malnourished dog that was found in Queens suffering from open wounds

    • The 1.5-year-old Boxer was found near 176th Street and 127th Avenue in St. Albans, Queens around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 13

    • The dog was taken to an ASPCA animal hospital, where he received medical treatment

    Police are seeking information about a malnourished dog that was found in Queens suffering from open wounds.

    The 1.5-year-old Boxer was found near 176th Street and 127th Avenue in St. Albans, Queens around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, the NYPD said.

    The dog had been neglected and abused and had a number of open cuts on its body, police said.

    The Boxer was taken to an ASPCA animal hospital, where he received medical treatment, according to police.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images

    Anyone with information about the person or persons who mistreated the dog is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us