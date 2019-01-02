Police Seek Info About Neglected, Abused Dog Found in Queens

What to Know Police are seeking information about a malnourished dog that was found in Queens suffering from open wounds

Police are seeking information about a malnourished dog that was found in Queens suffering from open wounds.

The 1.5-year-old Boxer was found near 176th Street and 127th Avenue in St. Albans, Queens around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, the NYPD said.

The dog had been neglected and abused and had a number of open cuts on its body, police said.

The Boxer was taken to an ASPCA animal hospital, where he received medical treatment, according to police.

Anyone with information about the person or persons who mistreated the dog is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.