Police Search for Suspect Who Slapped F Train Conductor in Brooklyn
Police Search for Suspect Who Slapped F Train Conductor in Brooklyn

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Police are searching for a man who slapped an F train operator on Wednesday

    • The suspect was standing on the platform of the 4th Avenue-9th Street Station in Brooklyn when he assaulted the man around 7 p.m.

    • Police didn't immediately release any details of the suspect

    Police are searching for a man who slapped an F train operator on Wednesday.

    The suspect was standing on the platform of the 4th Avenue-9th Street Station in Brooklyn when he assaulted the man around 7 p.m., according to the NYPD.

    Officers took the victim's statement at the 7th Avenue Station before he was transported to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

    Police didn't immediately release any details of the suspect.

    In a statement, MTA NYC Transit President Andy Byford said "Assaults on transit employees are unacceptable and outrageous. We are cooperating with the NYPD in this investigation, and expect prosecution of any perpetrators to the full extent of the law."

