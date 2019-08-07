Police Search for Rape Suspect Who Attacked 26-Year-Old Woman in Brooklyn Park - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Police Search for Rape Suspect Who Attacked 26-Year-Old Woman in Brooklyn Park

Published 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police: 26-Year-Old Woman Raped in Brooklyn Park

    Police on Wednesday released images of a man suspected of raping a 26-year-old woman in a park in Brooklyn on Saturday. Katherine Creag reports.

    (Published 25 minutes ago)

    Police on Wednesday released images of a man suspected of raping a 26-year-old woman in a park in Brooklyn on Saturday.

    The suspect allegedly started talking to the victim as she was walking home. Police say the woman tried to get away back walking towards Linden Park where the suspect raped her and took off running.

    In some of the surveillance photos and video, the suspect is seen in a deli near the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Linden Boulevard. Police say the crime occurred around 3 a.m. on Aug. 3.

    Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where she's in stable condition, police said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    James Corner Field Operations, Courtesy of the Hudson River Park Trust

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us