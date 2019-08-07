Police on Wednesday released images of a man suspected of raping a 26-year-old woman in a park in Brooklyn on Saturday. Katherine Creag reports.

The suspect allegedly started talking to the victim as she was walking home. Police say the woman tried to get away back walking towards Linden Park where the suspect raped her and took off running.

In some of the surveillance photos and video, the suspect is seen in a deli near the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Linden Boulevard. Police say the crime occurred around 3 a.m. on Aug. 3.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where she's in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).