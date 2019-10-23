The man was seen on video driving around in a pick-up truck in Dyker Heights, and is accused of exposing himself to two girls walking to school just minutes apart. NBC New York’s Ray Villeda reports.

Man Wanted for Exposing Himself to Children in Brooklyn

What to Know NYPD says an unidentified man approached two 11-year-old girls in his black Dodge pick-up truck on Oct 3. in Brooklyn

The man then exposed his genitals to the girls before fleeing the scene, police said



Police in Brooklyn are searching for a man who allegedly exposed his genitals to two 11-year-old girls earlier this month.

The NYPD says an unidentified man approached a girl in his black Dodge pick-up truck on Oct 3. near 72nd Street and 12th Avenue and called her over. When she approached, he had his private parts exposed and was touching himself.

The suspect then fled southbound on 12th Avenue but stopped again 5 minutes later and called on another 11-year-old girl, exposing himself to her.

Both of the victims were unharmed, police said.

The man was described as light skin, 20-30 years of age and he was last seen wearing a baseball cap and hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.