Police Searching for Man Who Asked Imam to Help Blow Up Precinct

Published 2 hours ago

    NYPD

    Police are searching for a man who walked into a New York City mosque and asked an imam to help him blow up an NYPD precinct.

    The NYPD says the man is wanted for questioning in making terroistic threats at the Bronx Muslim Center on 702 Rhinelander Ave. on Sunday. The iman asked the man to leave and he complied, according to police.

    A police spokesperson said the man was not "of sound mind."

    No injures were reported in the confrontation.

    Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

