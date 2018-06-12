Cops Hunt 4 in Punch, Kick-Laden Attack on NYC Bus Driver

What to Know Authorities are searching for a group of four males who allegedly assaulted a bus driver in the Bronx Saturday

Authorities are searching for a group of four males who allegedly attacked a bus driver in the Bronx Saturday.

The NYPD says that on June 9, shortly before 5:30 p.m., the group punched and kicked the 38-year-old on-duty bus driver as they exited a Liberty Lines W60 bus at Conner Street and Boston Road.

The men allegedly fled the scene on foot southbound on Boston Road.

Police describe the individuals as being males between 16 to 19 years old.

Authorities also say they were last seen wearing the following clothes: one individual was described as last seen wearing black hooded sweater and dark colored pants; the second individual was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants; the third was wearing a blue shirt, light blue jeans and he had on a black backpack; and the fourth was wearing a white hooded sweater and dark colored pants.

It is not immediately clear if the assault resulted in the bus driver sustaining any serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the NYPD's confidential Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA.

Tips can also be submitted confidentially online at by the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.