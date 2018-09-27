What to Know NYPD is searching for a man and a woman in connection with a pair of wallet and purse thefts at midtown restaurants

A 24-year-old woman's purse was stolen at Feile Restaurant, and the suspects made $3,000 in unsolicited purchases, police said

In the second incident, happened, a 57-year-old woman's wallet was stolen and $2,500 worth of charges were made on her cards

A man and a woman stole purses and wallets from unsuspecting customers at restaurants in midtown, then went on shopping sprees with the stolen credit cards, police say.

On Saturday, Sept. 15, the pair of suspects stole a 57-year-old woman's wallet inside a Le Pain Quotidien at 3 Park Ave., then charged $2,500 to her stolen card at several retail stores before the card was canceled, the NYPD says.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, Sept. 11, the same suspects swiped a purse from the back of a 24-year-old woman's chair at Feile Restaurant at 131 West 33rd St., according to police. They then bought $3,000 worth of merchandise at various retail stores with the stolen cards.

One of the suspects is described as a woman in her 20s, last seen wearing a baseball cap, a jean jacket and black pants; the other suspect is a man in his 20s, last seen wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stopper Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).