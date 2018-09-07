Suspect of an alleged forcible touching incident that occurred Aug. 10, 2018 on a Brooklyn-bound L train.

What to Know Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say forcibly touched a woman on a Brooklyn-bound subway train

The man who was on an “L” train approaching the Bedford Avenue and North 7 Street subway station allegedly grabbed a woman's buttocks

The suspect is described as being about 30 years old, 5’10” and 170 pounds with short blonde hair

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say forcibly touched a woman on a Brooklyn-bound subway train.

The NYPD says that on Aug. 10, at around 12:30 a.m., a man on an “L” train approaching the Bedford Avenue and North 7 Street subway station allegedly touched a woman passenger’s buttocks while standing next to her.

The suspect is described as being about 30 years old, 5’10” and 170 pounds with short blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt.

Police urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA. The public can also submit tips via www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.