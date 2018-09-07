Police Search for Suspect Who Allegedly Forcibly Grabbed Woman on a Brooklyn-Bound Subway Train - NBC New York
Police Search for Suspect Who Allegedly Forcibly Grabbed Woman on a Brooklyn-Bound Subway Train

Published 34 minutes ago

    NYPD / Getty Images
    Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect they say forcibly touched a woman on a Brooklyn-bound subway train.

    The NYPD says that on Aug. 10, at around 12:30 a.m., a man on an “L” train approaching the Bedford Avenue and North 7 Street subway station allegedly touched a woman passenger’s buttocks while standing next to her.

    The suspect is described as being about 30 years old, 5’10” and 170 pounds with short blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt.

    Police urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA. The public can also submit tips via www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.

